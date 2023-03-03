Channel operator Insight TV and production company Neo Studios will launch Breakthrough: Women Changing The Game on 6 March, to coincide with Women’s History Month.

The six-part docuseries will showcase female athletes succeeding in traditionally male-dominated sports, including Natalie Decker (NASCAR), Hollie Doyle (jockey), Emily Linscott (Formula 4), and Leilani Caamal (American football). It will follow these athletes through their seasons, with behind-the-scenes access off the pitch as well as the action on it.

Episode one premieres in North America on March 6 at 9:00pm EST on INFAST, which is available on Samsung TV Plus, Plex and Amazon’s Freevee. That same day, the first episode will premiere across North America (9:00pm EST), Europe (21:00 CET/20:00 GMT) and Asia (21:00 KST) on INULTRA, which is available across a range of providers and 4K UHD channels including KPN, Free, SKB, T-Mobile, Vodafone, D-Smart and more. Additionally, Breakthrough: Women Changing the Game will be available on Insight TV’s VOD platform. New episodes will drop weekly, every Monday, across all platforms.

Breakthrough: Women Changing The Game was created and directed by Mike Basone and produced by NEO Studios for Insight TV. Basone, Melanie Capacia Johnson and NEO Studios global CEO Anouk Mertens serve as executive producers for NEO Studios. Michael O’Connor, Nicolas Kazamia and Kristen Broberg also executive produce.

Mertens said: “Sports are rich with inspiring stories that showcase human triumph, and NEO specializes in mining the powerful, often over-looked tales from this world and bringing them to light. Natalie, Hollie, Emily and Leilani have each overcome tremendous adversity to get to where they are today, and because of this, their personal journeys and careers are absolutely riveting. We are proud to share their stories alongside Insight TV with audiences worldwide.”

Michael O’Conner, VP of production at Insight TV, added: “We have worked hard with the talented team at NEO Studios to bring these engaging stories about female athletes excelling in male dominated sports to the screen and we are looking forward to sharing them with our dedicated audience. Since we first saw the project, we believed that these were unique stories which fit with our creative mindset and our commitment to deliver inspiring stories to our Millennial and Gen-Z audiences and our broadcast partners around the world.”