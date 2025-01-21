Footballco & Bundesliga International extend MENA & Sub-Saharan Africa content partnership

Footballco will continue to create content promoting the top two German football leagues in the MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa regions, following an extension to its partnership with Bundesliga International.

Footballco will publish content through its brands Kooora, the largest digital sports publisher in the Middle East, and Goal, which publishes local editions serving fans across MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa in both English and Arabic and operates a range of localised social media accounts.

Its 2025 content begins with a three-part docu-series produced by Footballco on the history of Arab players in the Bundesliga, which will be published across Footballco’s channels. The players featured include trailblazing Moroccan international Rachid Azzouzi, reigning Bundesliga champion with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Amine Adli, and Champions League runner-up Ramy Bansebaini (Borussia Dortmund).

Sport Social partners with Wake Word for Germany launch

The Sport Social Podcast Network has partnered with German podcast studio Wake Word to enter the German rights holder market.

Sport Social, which already works with a number of rights holders in the UK including eight Premier League sides, hopes to offer the same services across Germany. These include producing and marketing podcasts, and advising on the podcast market.

Ruth Fitzsimons, head of international at the Sport Social Podcast Network, said: “This is such an exciting time for the German podcast market. Sports podcasting is growing rapidly, and there is a clear, dedicated fanbase of passionate listeners. That’s a powerful audience for rights holders to tap into and engage with.

“Our track record in the UK as the official production partner for seven Premier League teams and numerous sporting bodies has shown we have a strong track record of delivering great content, audiences and revenue. Together with Wake Word, we’ll be able to delve into this market and expand our reach, supporting another fast-growing international sports podcasting space”

EMG / Gravity Media produces FISU Winter Games

EMG / Gravity Media Italy has sent 150 crew to produce the FISU World University Winter Games in Torino, Italy, from 13-23 January.

This team will produce over 125 hours of coverage from the competition, with six unit managers and a project manager running the production. EMG / Gravity Media will also provide FISU with strategic advisory services.

In total, EMG / Gravity Media will provide production services for broadcast media, including all directors and assistants for all sports, as well as the specialised personnel and logistics (for the entire coverage of the event). The team will also provide live graphics services, time keeping (in cooperation with its partner Microplus) and the production of the event’s official opening title sequence.