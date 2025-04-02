DAZN completes £1.7bn Foxtel acquisition

DAZN has completed its acquisition of Australian broadcaster Foxtel for £1.7 billion, after the deal was originally announced in January.

Foxtel will continue to operate as a standalone company, with assistance from the global sport broadcaster. In addition, the Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Binge, and Hubbl brands will continue as they are.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN, said: “This is an exciting day for DAZN and Foxtel Group and a significant milestone for DAZN as we expand our global footprint into Australia, a key sports market with passionate fans. Foxtel’s strong local presence, combined with DAZN’s global scale, technology, and content rights, will unlock incredible opportunities for sports fans, advertisers, and partners, while continuing to deliver great drama, lifestyle and news content.”

Patrick Delany, CEO of Foxtel Group, said: “DAZN’s ownership allows the Foxtel Group to remain an Australian-based business, with an Australian team and the sport, drama and entertainment that Australians love. As part of DAZN, we now benefit from their global scale, their leading technology platform and their track-record in innovation that will allow us to more effectively compete with the global streaming giants.

“A big part of what drives us at Foxtel is bringing the best sports and the best sports production to our subscribers. We now have the opportunity to take the AFL and NRL, our two largest and most iconic Australian sports, to a massive global audience. For our Australian subscribers, it creates the opportunity to enjoy even more of the world’s best sports.”

Peak Sport Media makes trio of global hires

Sport content agency, advisor and investor Peak Sport Media has made three hires across its European offices.

Ed Fleet, formerly VP of football at Stats Perform, joins as head of sales in the London office. Fleet brings with him seven-and-a-half years’ sales experience in the media and broadcast space, and significant expertise creating partnerships with the world’s leading sports rights-holders.

In addition, Kenza Del, who spent six-and-a-half-years at professional services giant EY in France, also joins Peak in a senior strategy role, while Margherita Schiatti joins as a strategy associate in Peak’s Madrid office, having just completed a year as a growth and marketing analyst at Real Madrid.

Bruno Rocha, Peak co-founder and CEO, said: “The future growth and commercialisation of sports content lies in innovation, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of what fans and media platforms truly want. With the addition of Ed, Kenza, and Margherita to our team, we’re both expanding our expertise and strengthening our commitment to deliver new and innovative solutions for our clients.”

beIN Sports broadcasts French amateur football match

beIN Sports has given the full broadcast treatment to a French amateur football game, as part of its beIN Squad initiative.

beIN Squad is dedicated to supporting grassroots football through the sponsorship of amateur clubs, and in this case saw Aiguilhe FC (a beIN Squad team) and AS Laussonne 2 in the twelfth division of French football on beIN SPORTS 1 in France.

beIN provided its premium editorial and production to the match, with a pre-match buildup, full commentary, pitchside interviews, and all the usual post-match analysis. The fixture drew an average audience of 49,000 on linear, with a peak of 92,000 and 286,000 unique viewers through the course of the match. It also drew 80,000 viewers on YouTube, and over 20 million video views on social media.

You can watch some highlights from the match below.