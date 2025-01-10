Willows has added its cricket channels to Prime Video, while the World Snooker Tour has relaunched its D2C service

Willow adds cricket channels to Prime Video

Cricket-focused sport broadcaster Willow has launched FAST and subscription channels on Prime Video in the US.

FAST channel Willow Sports, which launched in October, will mark its availability on the platform with free access to the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, beginning with the USA v Pakistan on 17 January. Meanwhile, subscription-based Willow.tv will be available for $9.99-a-month for premium cricket content.

The US has been seen as a potential growth market for the US, with Willow claiming to reach five million South Asiam fans in North America and the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup holding matches there.

World Snooker Tour relaunches streaming platform

The World Snooker Tour has launched WST Play, a D2C streaming platform for the professional circuit.

WST Play will be available in territories where there is no broadcast agreement, showing every game on the tour live - with the exception of the Champion of Champions and Championship League Snooker, which will be available free on YouTube.

This content had previously been available through Matchroom Live. For territories with broadcast agreements, matches will become available 30 days after they take place - with the exception of the UK Championship for UK viewers.

The platform also includes archive footage, and members gain benefits such as exclusive ticket priority for selected UK events, hospitality discounts, and free tickets to qualifiers.

Viaplay acquires FIS events for Nordics

Viaplay has acquired the rights to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s events across the Nordics until 2030.

The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, the FIS Cross Country World Cup, and more will be available through Viaplay platforms and channels.

Peter Nørrlund, Viaplay Group EVP and chief sports & business development officer, said: “The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and Cross-Country World Cup are the cornerstones of winter sports, and this partnership allows us to bring fans even closer to the action. It also reinforces Viaplay Group’s position as the leading destination for premium sports content while strengthening our brand and supporting long-term growth and shareholder value.”