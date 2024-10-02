ITV and Sky Sports Racing will both show French horse racing meet the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

ITV will have a “prolonged” broadcast on Sunday 6 October, on ITV3, with Oli Bell will be onsite as a roving reporter. Meanwhile, Sky Sports Racing showcase the entire raceday.

Meanwhile, 37 broadcasters will show at least part of the raceday worldwide, including domestic broadcasters M6 and BFM Paris - who will produce bespoke shows for the event. In addition, the EBU’s D2C streaming platform, Eurovision Sport, which was launched earlier this year, will show the meet in 20 previously untapped European markets.

Other first-time broadcasters include ESPN and Disney+ in 50 territories across Central and South America; AbemaTV, Fuji TV, and The Green Channel in Japan; Sportsnet in Canada; Viaplay in Scandinavia and the Netherlands; NTV in Mongolia; and SportsMax in 26 Caribbean territories.

Returning broadcasters include Virgin Media (Ireland), BBC Radio 5Live, RAI (Italy); WeDoTV (Germany / Switzerland / Austria), Silknet (Georgia), Polsat (Poland), Kanal 75 (Sweden), Setanta (Balkans and Eurasia), Fox Sports (USA), Racing.com and Entain (Australia), TransVision (Indonesia), Sony Pictures Network (Indian subcontinent), Al Kass and beIN and Al Rayyan (Qatar), DMI (MENA), as well as Reuters, SNTV and Sport 24 on cruise lines.

HBA Media distributed the race, and will provide broadcasters with one-hour magazine show The Golden Hour, by Tom Stanley alongside UK social media talent Frankie Foster, and a five-hour world feed produced by Equidia.

Frank Sale, managing director of HBA Media, said: “France Galop’s continual hard work and investment into the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is richly rewarded with a comprehensive global distribution.

“This strong distribution is the result of the Arc’s inclusion in the Crown Jewels Racing (CJR) broadcast package, which showcases 18 of the best horse racing events in the world. This collaboration of premium international horse racing has seen the introduction of eight first time broadcasters and a total 37 media channels all providing significant exposure across multiple linear and digital networks.”

Delphine Violette, director of commercial and marketing for France Galop, said: “France Galop is delighted to note the growing international exposure of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, one of the world’s greatest races. This success with international broadcasters and television viewers rewards the work of France Galop’s teams in organizing this event, and the collaboration with HBA that began in 2022.”