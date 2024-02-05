The EBU has launched a direct-to-consumer sport streaming service, Eurovision Sport.

The platform aims to complement the sport coverage already on offer from the EBU’s public broadcaster members with “wrap-around coverage”, and will also be free-to-air. Its focus will be on Olympic sports such as athletics, gymnastics, skiing, swimming, and more, streaming World to European Championships, multi-sport events and national championships outside of the Olympics itself.

It also claims to be the, “first sports streaming service to provide true gender equality across all its live sports content,” and will be available in the EBU’s members’ territories worldwide.

The first competitions to be shown by Eurovision Sport include every minute of this month’s World Aquatics Championships in Doha (Feb 2-18), the upcoming International Biathlon Union World Championships (Feb 7-18) in Czechia and next month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow (March 1-3).

The EBU has partnered with Nagravision to develop and operate the platform, and says it has conducted, “deep market research to ensure it meets the needs of fans, members, federations, and sponsors.” Eurovision Sport is available through a desktop and mobile website, android and iOS apps, and later in the year on connected TVs and selected free ad-supported streaming television channels.

Noel Curran, the EBU’s director general, said: “Eurovision Sport is a game-changer for sports fans across Europe and right around the world.

“We firmly believe that sport should be for all. Our public service media members already bring many of the world’s leading sporting events to audiences free-to-air and this new digital platform will provide wrap-around coverage, so they never have to miss a moment of their favourite event.

“Currently only a third of sports fans have access to premium sports channels. Through its free streaming, we hope Eurovision Sport will democratise access to live sports coverage and help grow individual sports through visibility and engagement, encouraging greater participation and making sure we are all ‘united by sport’.”

The EBU currently manages the media rights for 14 sports on behalf of public service media - delivering over 43,000 hours of sport a year through agreements with 28 international sports federations.

Glen Killane, executive director for Sport at the EBU, added: “With the support of public service media, we’ll be able to provide sports federations with an unrivalled shop window for their sports around the world.

“In this fragmented digital world, it is difficult and expensive for sports fans to find and access the sport they love and for sports federations to attract new audiences. This digital platform provides a solution to both of those problems. Together with our members, the EBU will ensure that every second of our events are available to all for free in every country in Europe and around the world.

“Diversity and inclusion are also at the heart of this platform. The EBU and our members have the most gender balanced range of sports rights in the market and women’s sports will be a key part of our ongoing strategy. Eurovision Sport will be a trustworthy and safe place for women athletes and fans.”