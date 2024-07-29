Six-part docuseries Champions: Full Gallop brought in 1.1m viewers on its first weekend

ITV’s Champions: Full Gallop was watched by just over 1m viewers across its first weekend.

Champions: Full Gallop, ITV’s prime-time six-part docuseries focused on the world of horseracing, compares favourably to the viewership of other sports documentaries, says ITV.

The first episode aired on ITV1 and ITVX on 19 July, and across that weekend it amassed 1.1m viewers. This made it the third most-watched sports documentary on any channel this year, behind Andy Murray: Will to Win (BBC1) and Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall (ITV).

It proved “more popular than this year’s episodic editions of other popular sports docuseries, such as Drive To Survive, Full Swing and Unchained,” says ITV.

Champions: Full Gallop is produced by South Shore, supported by Flutter Entertainment and Racecourse Media Group (RMG).

The first four episodes are available to stream now on ITVX now.