ITV and Extreme E have agreed a “multi-year” extension to their broadcast partnership.

The electric car racing series will continue to air live on ITV1, ITV4, and ITVX, as it has done since its launch in 2021 - with terrestrial exclusivity since 2022. ITVX will also host on-demand highlights.

Ali Russell, managing director at Extreme E, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have extended our broadcast partnership with ITV. There is great passion for motorsport in the UK and I am thrilled that we will continue to work with ITV.

“This gives us the platform to showcase our pioneering, gender equal championship – a world-first for motorsport – to a wide, engaged audience, and also raise awareness of the climate crisis and the need for sustainable solutions to climate change.

“Both Extreme E and ITV have a shared drive and commitment on this, and so this extension is a really important one. We look forward to continuing our work with Niall [Sloane – ITV director of sport], who has been such a big supporter these past three years and we look forward to developing our partnership even further.”

Sloane added: “It is great to continue our longstanding, successful partnership with Extreme E. Both ITV and Extreme E share the same commitment to driving awareness of the effects of climate change and promoting positive action. We are also proud to be able to provide a platform for the world’s first gender-equal motorsport.

“This is a partnership that we have enjoyed since the series’ inception in 2021 and it has been great to work with Ali [Russell – Extreme E Managing Director] to ensure live coverage of this pioneering series remains on ITV.

“We look forward to working alongside Extreme E to showcase even more exciting racing to an ever-growing fanbase from Season 4 and beyond.”

Extreme E’s next race is the Copper X Prix in Antofagasta, Chile (2-3 December), where its 2023 champion will be crowned. The event will be shown on ITV and STV.