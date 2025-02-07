The deal brings golf back to free-to-air TV in the UK

LIV Golf has reached a deal with ITV for the 2025 season.

Golf fans in the UK will have access to LIV Golf’s competition, with 41 rounds of live golf coverage across 14 tournaments throughout the season on ITVX.

The 2025 season begins at Riyadh Golf Club this weekend (6-8 February) and will conclude with the Team Championship finale at LIV Golf Michigan from 22-24 August.

In between, LIV Golf will make stops in Adelaide, Hong Kong, Singapore, Miami, Mexico City, South Korea, Washington DC, Dallas, Andalucia, the UK, Chicago, and Indianapolis.

ITVX will air live and full coverage of every round of every tournament, with selected live broadcasts also on ITV1 and ITV4.

The weekly highlights show produced by LIV Golf will also be broadcast on ITV4.

The deal sees the return of live golf to free-to-air television in the UK. It follows LIV Golf’s recent broadcast deals with FOX Sports in the United States, Coupang Play in South Korea, and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

LIV Golf’s format features 54-hole tournaments, shotgun starts, and the combination of individual and team-based competition.

Ron Wechsler, LIV Golf senior vice president of broadcast partnerships and programming strategy, said: “Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world. With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league.”

Niall Sloane, director of ITV Sport, added: “This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season. This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”