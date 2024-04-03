Abbie Ward. A Bump In The Road follows England player’s return to professional game following birth of her child

Abbie Ward. A Bump In The Road is now available on ITVX, telling the story of the England rugby player as she returned to the professional game following the birth of her child in July 2023.

Produced by Fearless Women and Ben And Jack Studio, the hour-long film follows Ward as she returns to professional rugby with the Bristol Bears just 17 weeks after giving birth, and then attempts to regain her place in the England squad for the 2024 Six Nations. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, the women’s head coach at Bristol is Dave Ward, her husband.

Ward is the first player to benefit from a new RFU maternity policy, which gives full pay for 26 weeks maternity leave and offers opportunities to move into safe employment while protecting their ability to continue playing the game professionally on their return.

It was directed and exec produced by Fearless Women’s Sue Anstiss and Ben And Jack Studio’s Jack Tompkins, with Ben Marlow as director of photography. You can watch the trailer below.

Anstiss, who also co-directed and co-produced Netflix women’s sport documentary Game On with Tompkins, said: “It’s fantastic that we’re now seeing elite female athletes combining their sporting careers with motherhood - especially in sports like tennis, athletics and cycling. But it’s rarer to see this for sportswomen competing in team sports. The demanding nature of rugby, with its physical contact and impact, makes it all the more remarkable that Abbie would try to return to the sport professionally, so soon after she’d had her baby.

“I believe this film will transcend the world of sport, resonating with audiences everywhere, especially with women who face the societal challenge of balancing careers with motherhood.”

Ward added: “What’s most important to me is that my story can serve as an example for sportswomen in the future. I hope I can be a test case to show what’s possible for female athletes when they have great support around them during and after pregnancy.

“The world of women’s sport is changing rapidly, and enabling professional athletes to keep competing as mothers is another important milestone.”