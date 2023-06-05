Sue Anstiss’s documentary will be available on the streaming service from 26 June

Game On, a documentary that showcases the recent growth in women’s sport, will launch on Netflix on 26 June. It features a host of sporting pioneers and charts the past, present and future for women’s sport and its impact on society.

The film follows professional rugby player Poppy Cleall’s journey to the World Cup 2022, with former international footballer and boxer Stacey Copeland exploring the impact of the England Lionesses winning last summer’s Euros, as well as the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano headline boxing bout at Madison Square Gardens in New York.

Game On was co-directed and co-produced by Sue Anstiss, the founder of Fearless Women, co-founder of the Women’s Sport Collective and a founding trustee of the Women’s Sport Trust. it’s co-directed and co-produced with Jack Tompkins from Ben&Jack Studio.

In a LinkedIn post, Anstiss said: “Game On was a self-funded project, so we’re especially grateful to the pioneers and athletes who kindly shared their expertise, along with sports bodies & broadcasters who enabled us to include so much incredible sporting action.

Thank you Clare Balding, Ali Bowes, Poppy Cleall, Pamela Cookey, Stacey Copeland, Emma Ross, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Denise Lewis, Ugo Monye, Kelly Smith, MBE & Laura Woods.

I made Game On to celebrate the incredible growth in women’s sport whilst also highlighting the continuing disparities faced by female athletes. There’s enormous potential in women’s sport that many don’t yet see.

Being broadcast on Netflix provides tremendous reach beyond current fans of women’s sport.

I can’t wait for people to see our film later this month, especially ahead of such a huge summer for women’s sport including Wimbledon, The Ashes, The Netball World Cup and the football World Cup.”