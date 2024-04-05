One game-per-week will be shown at 7:45pm on Saturdays

ITVX will stream one Serie A game-per-week until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The streaming platform will host a match at 7:45pm every Saturday evening, starting with Empoli v Torino on 6 April and totalling eight matches. Other confirmed games are Bologna v Monza on 13 April and Verona v Udinese on 20 April, with more to be announced.

TNT Sports is the main broadcaster of Serie A in the UK, showing every single game from the league except those which fall in the 2:45pm-5:15pm blackout on Saturday afternoons through its linear channels and streaming platform discovery+.

Serie A joins LaLiga on ITV, with one game-per-month from the top Spanish football league being shown on both linear and streaming channels. The broadcaster also shows live FA Cup and England women’s games, and will show this summer’s men’s Euros with the BBC.