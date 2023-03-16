Sky Sports has promoted Jo Osborne to the new role of head of Women’s Sport.

Osborne was formerly executive producer where she played a key role in driving the insight and learnings that have helped to shape Sky Sports’ approach to women’s sport.

Sky’s aim is to become the UK’s largest broadcaster of – and investor in – women’s sport, and says “the time is right to develop this work into a permanent, dedicated role.”

Osborne’s remit is to work across the business, wider Sky and the industry, helping to drive the interest in women’s sport and grow Sky’s audiences in this area.

She will report into Anna Kessel, executive director, development, and work collaboratively with Steve Smith, executive director, content.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht, said: “At Sky Sports we are proud of our women’s sport coverage, and strong portfolio of rights. We want to grow that investment with a clear strategy that helps tell our story and make Sky Sports famous for being the home of women’s sport.”

Osborne adds: “I’m delighted to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for women’s sport. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the business and our partners to grow and champion our women’s sport rights and bring this exciting content to an even wider audience.”

Sky Sports’ women’s sports coverage includes WSL and SWPL football, Women’s Ashes, Solheim Cup, Netball Super League, Netball World Cup, US Open tennis, The Hundred and more.