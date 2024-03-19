Markowski had led the company’s global boxing proposition and was CEO of its North America division

Joe Markowski has left his role as head of DAZN’s global boxing proposition and CEO of its North America division.

Markowski, who also worked on DAZN’s push into Japan during his 13 years with the company, will continue as a senior advisor to the business. Pete Oliver, who joined DAZN as chief marketing officer in 2022 and has since become CEO of growth markets, will take over responsibility for the company’s boxing proposition.

Oliver previously worked for over 20 years at BT, including as managing director of its small and medium enterprise business for BT and EE. He has also been managing director of commercial, marketing, and digital for BT and BT Sport’s consumer divisions, as well as commercial director for the same parts of the business.

A DAZN statement read: “Joe has played a significant role in the development of DAZN in his 13 years with the company, helping to lay solid foundations for the global boxing proposition and expanding DAZN’s presence in Japan and the US. DAZN is grateful for Joe’s commitment, industry expertise, and strategic insight over the years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Joe will remain an advisor to the business. As we move forward, we are happy to announce that Pete Oliver will be responsible for the overall global boxing proposition. We are confident in his ability to lead us to further success as DAZN expands globally.”

Markowski posted on Linkedin: “It’s with a mixture of excitement and gratitude that we announce my departure from DAZN after 13 fantastic years.

“I’m extremely proud of the business we have built. We led a global disruption to the sports industry from an industrial park in Feltham. That takes some doing.

“DAZN has gifted me of two years in Tokyo, six (and counting) in NYC, and countless trips to all corners of the world. I don’t take these experiences for granted.

“I’m thankful too for the boxing fans on the internet who have made me laugh, and reminded me to get my hair cut.

“Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredibly talented, committed and ambitious people that I’ve had the pleasure of working with along the way. You have been excellent.

“I’m excited now to watch DAZN continue its growth and evolution under Shay and the leadership team, and to helping where I can as a Senior Advisor to the business.

“Thankful for everything, DAZN, and excited for what’s next. Be in touch.”