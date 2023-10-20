The deal is aimed to drive global audiences and commercial growth for the TCS London Marathon and the Ford RideLondon Classique

London Marathon Events (LME) and TCB Sport Media (TCB) have renewed their exclusive media rights partnership to further drive global audiences and commercial growth for the TCS London Marathon and the Ford RideLondon Classique (UCI Women’s WorldTour event).

Under the deal, agreed after a competitive process, TCB will continue to manage and distribute the international media rights for both events worldwide.

Hugh Brasher, event director at LME, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with TCB Sport Media. TCB’s boutique agency service and innovative approaches to media distribution align perfectly with our ambition to reach new audiences and current fans around the world.”

Danny O’Toole, managing director at TCB, added: “TCB has been LME’s distribution agency since 2014 and we are very proud to have developed a strong relationship with their team and to have played a key role in helping achieve significant growth and global exposure for these events over the past 10 years. We are thrilled to continue to build upon the partnership with LME and take their events to an even wider global audience and explore new ways to engage with fans.”

The 2024 TCS London Marathon on 21 April will be the 44th edition of the event. Meanwhile, the Ford RideLondon Classique is one of the stage races on the UCI Women’s WorldTour, featuring the world’s best women riders and teams. Now in its third year as a stage race, the Classique will take place 26–28 May 2024.