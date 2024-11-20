Sky Sports , TNT Sports, and Prime Video have joined forces to support the 2024 Hygiene Poverty campaign.

The broadcasters will educate viewers on the campaign, as well as The Multibank, which runs it. This will include activations on matchdays, both pre-match and during live broadcasts.

The 2024 Christmas campaign is designed to raise awareness, and respond to the rising issues of hygiene poverty amongst young people in the UK by supplying soap, shampoo, shower gel, deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. For 46% of households, washing detergent is considered a luxury item on the shopping list, rising in cost at a rate of 41.6% in just 3-years, while 42% of households are without deodorant and 400,000 are without soap or toothpaste - leading to school staff spending £40m of their own money to support pupils.

The Multibank runs collections of these goods to give out to those in need.

Sky Creative has produced a two-part advertising awareness campaign for the initiative, which has been airing since the start of November. It is voiced by Peter Capaldi, with original music by Daniel Pemberton, and aims to highlight Multibank’s work. You can watch the first part at the top of this article.

Meanwhile, Prime Video will run this campaign and has donated over five million products through Amazon, and contributed £500,000 seed funding to Comic Relief Multibank Fund. It has also, through Amazon, supported warehouse fit-out and operations with Amazon employees seconded to support the daily operation of each Multibank, provided logistical expertise, tech support, funding advice and comms support, leveraged vendor networks to unlock donation of additional surplus stock, regularly provide vans and drivers to help charity partners to transport product, and more.

TNT Sports has developed promotional material with Peter Crouch and Joe Cole to raise awareness of the campaign, which will integrate into live programming. The pair visit the Felix Multibank in London, meeting volunteers and referral partners, to learn more about the Multibank operation and its impact in community.