Motorsports channel MAVTV has released a trailer for the latest episode of its original docuseries The Life. The episode is set to air on 1 February (this Thursday).

The episode shines the spotlight on Antron Brown, a three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion. The episode follows Brown through several weeks in his life, exploring both the personal journey and his professional experiences as a premier driver.

Brown said: “It’s an incredible experience to share my story with the MAVTV audience. From my early days in racing, through the blood, sweat and tears that went into building AB Motorsports, and touching those milestone moments, it’s been a real journey. I hope I can light a fire in everyone watching to show them that no dream is too far and no challenge too big, as long as you’ve got the drive to chase it down.”

MAVTV is a TV channel accessible in over 22 million households in North America (via DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV and FuboTV) as well as through FAST Channels across 25 countries and 250 million connected devices.

MAVTV president CJ Olivares, said: “‘The Life immerses viewers into what it’s like to be an elite motorsports athlete, from glimpses into their daily routines and personal moments to the thrill behind the wheel. We are proud to feature Antron, a fierce competitor and dynamically optimistic force in motorsports. His incredible journey and achievements in racing have provide him with a unique opportunity to mentor and inspire both fans and aspiring athletes alike. This series is our way of connecting our audience with the contemporary icons of the sport and bringing their compelling stories directly to our viewers.”

Brown has won 74 career event titles (58 in Top Fuel, 16 in Pro Stock Motorcycle) and has a record 26 consecutive Top 10 finishes and three world championships under his belt.

He formed his own team, AB Motorsports, which ranked No. 2 in the standings during its rookie season in 2022.

His list of accolades includes being named AutoWeek magazine’s ‘Top Fuel Driver of the Decade’ for the 2010s, winning his 50th Top Fuel race in 2018, and making history multiple times, including becoming the first African American to win a major US auto racing championship.