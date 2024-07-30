The UIPM, the governing body for Modern Pentathlon, has launched A Passion For Paris, a six-episode docuseries on the key moments of the sport in 2024.

Episodes began releasing in the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, and now all are available through the UIPM YouTube channel in time for the start of the Games, and the series looks at the biggest moments from the sport in the build up to the competition. It merges profile interviews with athletes with competition coverage, following the competitors’ highs and lows as they build towards the Games.

A Passion For Paris was produced by UIPM live production partner, Madrid-based ISB, with the likes of Team GB’s Kerenza Bryson, as well as France’s Elodie Clouvel and Valentin Prades, Guatemala’s Sophia Hernandez, Elena Micheli of Italy, Mohanad Shaban of Egypt, Changwan Seo of Korea, Emiliano Hernandez of Mexico and Ilke Ozyuksel of Türkiye all featuring in the show.

Yasser Hefny, chair of the UIPM athletes committee, said: “The documentary series, ‘A Passion For Paris’, creates a new dimension for our sport as a TV product. For the first time we see a global view of Modern Pentathlon through the eyes of the athletes.

“I am grateful to all the pentathletes who took part in this show, because they have made a collective effort to raise the profile of the sport by revealing their motivations, the challenges they face and the joy of experiencing success. Thank you to everyone who was involved in the production of this groundbreaking show. And I wish everyone a successful and memorable Olympic Games in Paris.”

You can watch the first episode of the series below.