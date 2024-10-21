The NBA and Sport 24 have agreed a multiyear extension of their existing deal that will see Sport 24 broadcast 125+ live NBA games each season to passengers on select airline carriers and cruise lines.

As part of the renewal, the IMG-owned and operated channel will air five live NBA games each week throughout the league’s regular season and marquee events, including the Emirates NBA Cup (previously named the NBA In-Season Tournament), NBA All-Star, the NBA Play-In Tournament, the NBA Playoffs, and the Finals.

The 2024-25 NBA regular season tips off tomorrow (Tuesday, 22 October) when the New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics, at 7:30pm ET, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00pm ET.

Richard Wise, SVP, Content and Channels for IMG’s media business, said: “The NBA is one of the most entertaining and competitive sports leagues in the world. Through our coverage, we’re excited to be bringing passengers regular live NBA action, including the thrilling new format, the Emirates NBA Cup. This is another example of our commitment to North American sports and to better serve our airline and cruise ship partners around the world.”

NBA Europe and Middle East Senior Director, Global Media Distribution, Adam Cox, added: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with IMG and Sport 24 as part of our commitment to making NBA games and programming accessible to fans wherever they are. Through this extension, fans will be able to follow the excitement of the NBA as they travel the skies and seas.”

Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are available on more than 665 aircraft on 11 airlines, including Emirates, the NBA’s global airline partner, and more than 125 cruise ships on over 15 global cruise lines. Launched in 2012, both Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park in the UK. The NBA’s collaboration with Sport 24 began in 2015.