Netflix has announced a documentary series following three NFL quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, named Quarterback.

Produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions, with Peyton Manning as executive producer for Omaha Productions as well as Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow for NFL Films, the series features behind-the-scenes access both on and off the field from the beginning of the 2022 season until its conclusion. It is planned to have a series every season, following a selection of quarterbacks.

All four quarterbacks were miced up for every game of the campaign, giving a new angle on some of the biggest moments of 2022 - including Mahomes setting an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineering the greatest comeback in NFL history and leading the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota taking over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

The show will premiere this summer, following the launch of a series of other sport documentary series from the streaming giant. Since the start of 2023 it has premiered tennis series Break Point and golf series Full Swing, as well as series five Formula 1: Drive to Survive. There will be further series on the Tour de France Qatar 2022 World Cup, and Six Nations later in the year.

Manning said: “Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs. Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

Ross Ketover, NFL Films senior executive, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together. NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL.”

Brandon Riegg, vice president of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix, added: “We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else. And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

Mahomes said: “I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family. From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”