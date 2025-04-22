Netflix has released a short teaser for its forthcoming documentary series, WWE: Unreal.

The series begins in Summer 2025 and goes behind-the-scenes at the WWE, showing, for the first time, the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with WWE wrestlers, where “the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight,” says WWE.

While full details remain under wraps, WWE: Unreal is part of Netflix’s growing partnership with WWE — one that kicked off in January 2025 with Raw, streaming live on Netflix in the UK & Ireland, along with SmackDown, NXT and WWE archives.

WWE says the episode of The Raw after WrestleMania that airs tonight is set to be the biggest spectacle of the year.