The streamer has announced the broadcast team and livestream details for its Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson ‘mega-event’

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have announced the broadcast details for its fight week events, leading up to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Serrano vs. Taylor 2 mega-event.

The action begins tomorrow (Tuesday, 12 November) and culminates on Friday (15 November).

All fight week events will stream live on the Most Valuable Promotions YouTube channel, Netflix YouTube channel and Netflix’s Tudum, among other social platforms.

Fight week events include open workouts on Tuesday; the final Paul vs. Tyson press conference on Wednesday; and public weigh-ins on Thursday.

On Friday, the Paul vs. Tyson preliminary card will begin at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will stream live on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube, and Tudum.

The Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 main card broadcast, streaming live globally beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Netflix, will feature a team of boxing experts, former boxing champions, and entertainment personalities.

British sports broadcaster Kate Scott (née Abdo) is the main host with former world champion Andre Ward as lead booth analyst.

The ringside play-by-play commentary will be led by Mauro Ranallo, supported by ringside analysis from Roy Jones Jr. and Rosie Perez.

Sean Wheelock will serve as the rules and scoring expert. Ariel Helwani and Sibley Scoles will serve as reporters, with in-ring announcing provided by Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts.

Amir Tyson will co-lead the Paul vs. Tyson preliminary card reporting with Sibley Scoles.

The Paul vs. Tyson live Netflix broadcast and fight week events are produced by EverWonder Studio and ConCom.