The platform provides live pre-season games as well as a range of content related to the Premier League club

Newcastle United has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to create a direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The platform provides live coverage of Newcastle United’s upcoming pre-season friendlies and exclusive content such as player interviews, highlights, full match replays and original documentaries.

All pre-season games will be available to stream via pay-per-view, starting with a clash against Championship side Hull City on Saturday 27 July.

The service will also stream live coverage of Newcastle United’s tour of Japan as part of the J. League International Series 2024, in preparation for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Newcastle United face Urawa Red Diamonds (July 31) and Yokohama F Marinos (August 3) in Japan, before returning to the UK to open the Sela Weekender against Spanish LaLiga side Girona FC (August 9).

The women’s team face European opposition AC Milan Women in The Sela Cup on 10 August, while the men’s team defend the Sela Cup against Stade Brestois.

As well as all these matches, members of the club’s D2C platform will also have access to a select number of Newcastle United Women, U21 and U18 fixtures during the season.

The service is powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform, and will be available within the NewcastleUnited.com website and the NUFC iOS and Android apps.

Dan Ginger, director of brand, marketing and digital media at Newcastle United, said: “The implementation of Endeavor Streaming is another step forward in our commitment to bringing fans closer to the club, providing an unparalleled digital experience, ensuring our supporters have seamless access to exclusive content and live matches. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and look forward to engaging with our global fanbase in new and dynamic ways.”

Fred Santarpia, president at Endeavor Streaming, added: “Football fans are some of the most passionate, engaged fans in the world and Endeavor Streaming has established itself as a key strategic partner in clubs’ audience engagement strategy. We’re proud to work with Newcastle United to bring its global fanbase even more live action, exclusive content and personalized experiences, to help build deeper, more meaningful relationships.”

Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform enables leagues and rights holders to build on and deliver direct-to-consumer streaming experiences for their fans.