The insights include ball-carrier speed, yards after catch, closing speed, and time to throw

The National Football League (NFL) and Genius Sports have expanded their partnership to power the NFL’s video streaming subscription service, NFL+, with data-driven on-screen graphic overlays and visualisations.

The live broadcast enhancements presents split-second game developments and metrics to fans during the games.

Available across devices in the United States, NFL+ provides fans with access to live local and primetime regular season and post-season games (phone and tablet only) as well as a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Starting this weekend, Genius Sports will provide two new customised viewing modes for every NFL+ game this season.

These alternate streams will utilise the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player-tracking data to display crucial fan insights including ball-carrier speed, yards after catch, closing speed, and time to throw—in real-time.

Fans can select between:

- NFL+ Stats Stream featuring player names, player location, player speeds, and box score player stats.

- NFL+ Vision Stream including open receiver identification and player trails as well as player names, player location and player speeds.

Gil Moran, vice president of business strategy and operations for NFL Media, said: “NFL+ has quickly established itself as the ‘must-have’ video service for our fans and the addition of these new customised game-viewing modes brings even more value to the product. With the help of Genius Sports, we are able to deliver next generation viewing experiences to NFL+, providing fans the ability to see the game in different ways and bring them closer to the sport they love.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, adds: “Powered by data, sports broadcasts are becoming more personalised and interactive than ever before, delivering a new era of fan engagement. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with the NFL, powering NFL+ with our Emmy winning, AI-driven technology that presents fans with an exciting opportunity to deepen their viewing experience of the live NFL action.”

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across devices in the United States.