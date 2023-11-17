DAZN and YouTube have agreed a deal to bring NFL Game Pass to Primetime Channels in the UK and Germany.

Game Pass will later become available on the service in more territories as Primetime Channels is rolled out globally.

Fans can subscribe to receive NFL Game Pass content, a comprehensive library of NFL game replays, Game in 40, Sunday in 60, RedZone, highlights, analysis, half time shows, and all live games - except the two-a-week shown exclusively by Sky Sports in the UK, which will be available 24 hours later.

Game Pass launched on DAZN over the summer as part of a ten-year partnership between the pair.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s global partnership with YouTube underscores our commitment to making the premium sports content more accessible and engaging for fans. Launching our relationship by making NFL Game Pass available in the UK and Germany demonstrates the quality of content we plan to distribute via YouTube globally. DAZN Group, with its rich history in sports streaming, and YouTube, the premier online video platform, are the perfect partners to deliver real value for sports fans.”

Richard Lewis, YouTube (UK and Ireland) director of partnerships, added: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN to bring NFL Game Pass to YouTube as a Primetime Channel. This is exciting news for American Football fans in the UK and Germany, who will now be able to enjoy seamless access, an expanded sports lineup, and a frictionless subscription experience all within the YouTube app.

“This marks a significant milestone as our first premium sports launch internationally on YouTube, stepping beyond borders to bring the thrill of NFL to fans around the world. Our mission is to grow the NFL fan base globally and add value to our incredible partners by creating a community of passionate subscribers, transforming every touchdown and highlight into an unforgettable experience.”