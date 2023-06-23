NFL Game Pass has launched on the DAZN platform, available as a standalone or add-on subscription to the main DAZN content in over 250 territories.

International fans will be able to view every game from the competition live, including pre-season matches, the regular season, and the Super Bowl. Other content such as NFL RedZone, NFL Network, NFL Originals, and DAZN programming and documentaries are also available through the channel. In the UK and Ireland, the 6pm and 9pm Sunday fixtures will only be available on-demand 24 hours post-game as they are shown live on Sky Sports through an existing rights deal - all other content is available as usual.

The NFL also has some free-to-air access in the UK, with ITV showing weekly highlights and the Super Bowl as well as Channel 5 airing the a weekly show. Sameer Pabari, managing director of media, NFL International, explained to Broadcast Sport the thinking behind moving to ITV from the BBC earlier this year.

The partnership with DAZN has brought a number of new features to Game Pass, including public watch parties for selected games, a multi-screen feature on certain devices so fans can watch more than one game at the same time, as well as polls, stats and Pulse - a notification that alerts fans to key moments happening in games, and can then take them to right when the moment happens by clicking on it.

It also means that NFL Game Pass is now available on more than 100 devices, including big screens, such as gaming consoles like PlayStation 5, and Smart TVs like Hisense and Sony. In addition, fans can purchase NFL Game Pass in many more ways, including through an extensive number of telcos globally. Current NFL Game Pass subscribers will be migrated to the new service, receiving an email containing a magic link that will help them access their new account on DAZN.

Broadcast Sport understands that DAZN is now in talks with other rights holders about similar “channel” agreements, including major European leagues, with further additions expected to be announced later in the summer. The deal with the NFL, and likely any future deals with rights holders, sees the broadcaster share its data with the NFL as well as revenue sharing from the subscriptions to the channel.

Shay Segev, Dazn Group CEO, said: “Accessibility and innovation is at the heart of Dazn’s proposition, and that’s what we will be delivering for the millions of NFL fans worldwide. It’s going to be a whole new ball game, with more ways to watch, more features to engage with, and more great NFL content than ever before. This is a landmark moment for Dazn as we embark on a 10-year partnership with the NFL, focused on showcasing the sport, the fan experience and growth.”

Pabari added: “NFL Game Pass has established itself as the must-have product for NFL fans around the world. Combining the full breadth of NFL content with Dazn’s powerful data-driven technology, global distribution network and marketing capabilities will help us grow NFL Game Pass to reach new international audiences and expand our fandom globally.”

In the UK, fans can purchase NFL Game Pass for £150.99 for a full season, £37.75 in four installments, or £14.99 for a weekly subscription. Prices are frozen until the beginning of the season.