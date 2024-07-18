It’s seeking evidence about how viewing of listed events has been impacted by changes in audiences’ viewing preferences, technology, and the wider media landscape

Ofcom is seeking evidence to inform how it implements changes to the listed events rules, which will be brought in under the Media Act 2024.

Listed events are sporting or other events of national interest designated by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

They are known as “crown jewel” events and include the Olympic Games, Wimbledon, the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup, and the FA Cup Final.

The listed events rules aim to make sure coverage of these events is available for free to the widest possible audience.

In some cases, Ofcom’s consent is needed to show exclusive live television coverage of a listed event.

The legislation seeks to make sure rights to live coverage of listed events are offered to broadcasters which meet certain criteria – specifically that they are free-to-view and received by 95% of the population.

The Media Act 2024 will amend the listed events rules. It makes significant changes – instead of being restricted to traditional broadcast channels, the new regime will include any services which can be used to show live coverage of listed events to audiences in the UK - including the Public Service Broadcasters’ (PSBs) on-demand players, global media platforms and other internet-based streaming services.

However, existing contractual arrangements will not be affected, which includes the arrangements in place between WBD and the BBC up to and including the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

Leading up to these changes, Ofcom has published a call for evidence to support its work to implement the Media Act’s changes to the listed events rules.

The call for evidence seeks input to help the organisation define key terms used in the amended regime, including considering when live coverage of the Olympic Games should be considered ‘adequate’.

As part of implementing these changes, Ofcom is required to define a number of terms used in the regime – specifically ‘live coverage,’ ‘adequate live coverage,’ and ‘adequate alternative coverage.’ It must also revise its Code offering guidance to broadcasters on the listed events rules.

Ofcom is seeking evidence about how viewing of listed events has been impacted by changes in audiences’ viewing preferences, technology, and the wider media landscape. It’s also interested in how rights for listed events are packaged and sold.

Submissions need to be made by 5pm on 26 September 2024.