The Pegasus World Cup on Saturday (25 January) will be broadcast in over 150 territories.

Presenter Francesca Cumani will host live coverage of the event, which takes place at Gulfstream Park, Miami. It includes two principal races - the US$3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational and the US$1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf presented by Qatar Racing.

Cumani will host the inaugural CJR90 (a 90-minute magazine show) for The Pegasus World Cup owner 1/ST and horse racing media rights specialist HBA Media.

She said: “Having travelled the globe covering world racing for CNN, it is great to be back in the States to present the first-ever CJR90.

“Gulfstream Park, powered by 1/ST, is a top-tier venue that highlights horse racing as a thrilling spectacle and I’m excited to bring the energy and prestige of the Pegasus World Cup — the first Crown Jewels Racing event of the 2025 calendar — to global audience.”

CJR90 aims to enhance the event’s appeal over traditional, longer-form racing programmes.

The show, from 21.30 – 23.00 GMT, will be available to watch in over 150 territories through broadcast distribution courtesy of HBA Media.

Alongside the host broadcaster, NBCU (USA), the international coverage for the Pegasus World Cup includes: · Sky Sports Racing, Virgin Media TV (UK & Ireland) · ESPN (Latin America) · Channel 7 (Australia) · Sportsnet (Canada) · Viaplay (Scandinavia & the Netherlands) · FanCode (India) · Setanta (Balkans and Eurasia) · Sport24 (Global Airlines) · WeDo TV (DACH & Southeast Asia) · SuperSport (Africa) · SportsMax (Caribbean) · Polsat (Poland) · Silknet (Georgia) · EuroVision (UK and 20 European territories) · D-Smart (Turkey) · Anuvu (Global Cruise Ships) · Reuters (Global News) · TransWorld Sports (Global Magazine Show)

Aidan Butler, president at 1/ST, said: “We are once again thrilled to be working with HBA Media. The HBA team bring our marquee events such as the Pegasus World Cup, Preakness Stakes and California Crown to a worldwide audience. As 1/ST expands its global footprint, it is vital to garner this best-in-class production and distribution. With top class racing coupled with fashion and entertainment, our events are a natural fit in HBA’s CJR rights package.”

Frank Sale, chief executive of HBA Media, added: “Our longstanding partnership with the innovative team at 1/ST has played a key role in establishing the Pegasus World Cup as a globally recognised event within HBA’s premium package of rights. Their commitment to making racing more engaging and accessible through diverse and entertaining content has helped showcase the sport in a different light and we are proud to be such close partners. HBA is more than confident that 1/ST’s strategy around their major race days will continue to captivate wider audiences and that fits exactly with what HBA is looking to achieve”.