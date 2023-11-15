The latest episode of the Broadcast Sport podcast is an in-depth interview with Young by presenter Rachel Stringer, recorded at the Broadcast Sport Summit

An in-depth interview with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports head Scott Young, by sports presenter Rachel Stringer, recorded at the sold-out Broadcast Sport Summit, held on 1 November 2023 at Lord’s cricket ground.

The Global Sport Leaders sessions are a series of one-to-one fireside chats with European broadcast sports leaders.

In each session we drill down on business issues, rights deals, how they are responding to the changing market, innovations in fan engagement, the biggest success stories of the last year and the key challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.

In this insightful interview, Scott Young talks about Warner Bros. Discovery’s acquisition of BT Sport under a joint venture to roll out TNT Sports in the UK, with a string of high-profile sports rights.

Young reveals the future plans for the wide range of brands in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio, including TNT Sports, Discovery+, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Eurosport and HBO Max.

He also talks about how the organisation has increasingly brought production in-house or has changed production partners for key sports, as well as its plans for future sports rights acquisitions.

