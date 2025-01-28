Women’s sport has continued to grow over the past 12 months, but how can this growth be sustained? What can broadcasters and rights holders do to help women’s sport build on the success of the past few years in terms of its presentation and drawing larger audiences? Find out all this and more in this insightful discussion.

This episode of the Broadcast Sport podcast is the complete recording of the ‘How to Benefit from the Growing Influence of Women’s Sport’ panel discussion at the Broadcast Sport Summit 2024, held at The Emirates Stadium in November 2024.