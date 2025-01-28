An insightful discussion with speakers from BBC Sport, Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, Sky Sports and Watford FC
Women’s sport has continued to grow over the past 12 months, but how can this growth be sustained? What can broadcasters and rights holders do to help women’s sport build on the success of the past few years in terms of its presentation and drawing larger audiences? Find out all this and more in this insightful discussion.
This episode of the Broadcast Sport podcast is the complete recording of the ‘How to Benefit from the Growing Influence of Women’s Sport’ panel discussion at the Broadcast Sport Summit 2024, held at The Emirates Stadium in November 2024.
Speakers:
- Victoria Cotton, Executive Producer, Live Streaming - BBC Sport
- Sarah Massey, Managing Director - Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025
- Jo Osborne, Head of Women’s Sport - Sky Sports
- Helen Ward, Head of Women’s Football - Watford FC
Chair: Tammy Parlour MBE, Co-founder & CEO - Women’s Sport Trust
