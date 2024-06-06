Premier Sports and the BBC have picked up the rights for the Scottish Cup.

Premier Sports holds the main rights, with an additional third match in rounds three and four, while BBC Scotland will show the final and one semi-final, as well as live coverage from early rounds and its Sportscene highlights programmes. The Scottish Youth Cup Final will also be broadcast by the BBC.

The Scottish FA’s Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, said: “This new agreement underlines Premier Sports’ and BBC Scotland’s commitment to Scottish football and, particularly in this case, the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup.

“In an era of multiple subscription platforms across football and life in general, we’re pleased to be able to offer consistency with established partners who take pride in their involvement in our showpiece competition.

“It represents stable income for our member clubs and the wider Scottish game that allows the various stakeholders to plan ahead with an added degree of certainty.

“We all have our cherished Scottish Cup memories. We’re looking forward to seeing new ones created and showcased alongside our partners at Premier Sports and BBC Scotland.”

Michael O’Rourke, founder of Premier Sports, commented: “We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the Scottish FA, having broadcast this historic cup competition for the past six seasons with some unforgettable moments.

“This new deal reaffirms our commitment to Scottish football, with rights now to the Scottish Cup, Scottish Premiership, and Premier Sports Cup and we look forward to bringing viewers even more quality coverage of the biggest games for the next five years.”

BBC Scotland’s head of commissioning, Louise Thornton, added: “Our live highlights coverage of the Scottish Cup is a highly valued part of BBC Scotland’s sports content for audiences.

“Each season the tournament produces thrilling stories and we’re delighted that this agreement allows us to continue broadcasting the best of the action, including the showpiece final.

“Extending the agreement is a great result for our audiences, who’ll be able to enjoy Sportscene’s brilliant coverage of the competition for another five years.”

Elsewhere, the SPFL has seen a 24% growth in viewership on Sky Sports - totalling almost 2.5 million more viewers in 2023/24 than the season before, 12.5 million to 10.03 million. The average match audience also grew, from 228,000 to 285,000. Celtic and Rangers’ 3-3 draw in April drew the biggest audience of the season, and any SPFL match since 2013, with 1.44 million tuning in.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “It’s great news to see such strong growth in viewing figures for SPFL matches on Sky Sports this season. “These fantastic viewing figures further demonstrate how compelling our national game is with supporters, as well as the significant interest in our game across Scotland and the UK.

“Sky Sports have been an excellent broadcaster partner for the SPFL over many seasons, and we look forward to continuing to build on our great working relationship in season 2024/25.” This season’s peak audience for the Old Firm game overtook a previous audience record, when Rangers defeated Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2019.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports director of football, said: “The figures underline our continued commitment to help grow the game alongside our partners at the SPFL. To see a significant rise in viewership across the season along with a record audience for a game in the SPFL era shows that we’re making some very positive steps. “The team – including new signing Chris Sutton – have elevated our coverage to a different level and we’re already looking forward to building on this season’s success in 2024/25.”