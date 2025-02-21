Premier Sports has acquired the exclusive UK rights to the Copa del Rey semi-finals and final.

The Spanish cup competition joins the country’s league, LaLiga on the broadcaster. It will also be showing the next El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid exclusively in May. LaLiga also shows games from the competition through its D2C LaLiga TV platform.

Previous rounds of the Copa del Rey didn’t have a UK broadcaster.

The Copa del Rey semi-finals see Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face Real Sociedad over two legs on 25/26 February and 1/2 April. The two winners will then play the final on 26 April.

Premier Sports is available as an add-on subscription through Sky, Virgin Media, and Prime Video. It is also available through its own streaming platform, and recently partnered with STV to be part of a premium package with the Scottish broadcaster’s streaming destination.