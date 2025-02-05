Premier Sports and STV Player have partnered to make the former’s content available through the STV Player streaming platform.

Premier Sports will continue to run its existing streaming service, but viewers who sign up for its via STV Player will also become STV Player+ subscribers for the same price as a Premier Sports standalone package. This will include Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 and LaLiga TV, plus STV’s ad-free on-demand TV shows.

Premier Sports shows Scottish football, including the Scottish Premiership, as well as Scottich rugby clubs in the URC and European competitions. Broadcast Sport spoke to Premier Sports CEO Richard Sweeney about its rugby ambitions last year.

STV Player shows all of the STV network’s content in Scotland, for free with ads or without ads for a £3.99-a-month subscription. It also has a range of acquired and archive content available to viewers across the UK.

Richard Williams, MD of STV Digital, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Premier Sports to offer viewers the perfect mix of ad-free TV shows and thrilling live sport all in the one place. STV Player is no stranger to major sports tournaments, with the likes of the UEFA Euros, FIFA World Cup and Rugby World Cup all delivering record-breaking audiences for our streamer. This partnership with Premier Sports significantly elevates the sports offering via our platform whilst, at the same time, bringing our vast range of high-quality content to a raft of new viewers.”

Sweeney commented: “We’re delighted to partner with STV Player increasing the availability of our Premier Sports channels and offering fans an unrivalled mix of live sport and top-quality entertainment. With a strong lineup of Scottish sport including the three main Scottish football competitions plus broadcasting Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh in Europe and the URC, it’s the perfect fit for STV’s audience, making premium content more accessible than ever.”