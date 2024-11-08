Lawrence Dallaglio, Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, Andy Goode, Chris Robshaw, Topsy Ojo & Martin Bayfield are among the 32 pundits, presenters and commentators announced for Premier Sports’ coverage of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

The broadcaster acquired the rights over the summer, along with announcing plans for a 24/7 rugby channel that will also include its URC and Top14 programming. The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup are getting underway next month, but the channel’s launch has been delayed until January.

Premier Sports will show all 63 Champions Cup games, as well as two Challenge Cup matches-per-round, two from the round of 16, and all fixtures after that stage. CEO Richard Sweeney told Broadcast Sport that the current plan is to produce its coverage in-house, as it does for the URC and Top14, and that almost all games will have full presentations from at the grounds - bar some double headers.

Selected fixtures including UK and Ireland sides will also be produced from Premier Sports’ studios, and the overall aim is, Sweeney explained, that, “The game is the game and why consumers tune in, but around it we want to have a bit of fun. We have all these competitions, lets make them a little bit more interesting…and try to build the rugby brand.”

Once the 24/7 channel is launched, these matches will be housed there, alongside, “lots of archive, highlights, and podcasts.” Documentaries are being looked at, but none are in the works currently, and if any go ahead they are unlikely to be produced by Premier Sports itself.

Sweeney pinpointed, “Monday to Thursday,” when there are fewer rugby games being played, as where Premier Sports will need other content to fill the channel, and mentioned that deals to show non-European competitions, such as the Japanese Rugby League, could be sought to boost the content on offer.

Premier Sports’ on-screen rugby talent Pundits: Lawrence Dallaligo, Simon Zebo, Chris Robshaw, Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, Stephen Ferris, Topsy Ojo, Andrew Trimble, Rob Kearney, Andy Goode, Ian Madigan, John Barclay, Matt Banahan, Tom Shanklin, Chris Paterson, Ryan Wilson, Shane Williams Commentators: Martin Gillingham, Nick Heath, Miles Harrison, Ryle Nugent, Connor Morris, Jamie Lyall, Simon Ward, Rory Hamilton and Dave Rogers Presenters: Martin Bayfield, Ross Harries, Graham Little Reporters: Claire Thomas, Jenny Drummond, Paul Marshall, Connie McLaughlin & Johnnie Beatie

Premier Sports is also working to promote the competitions, and clubs involved, including working with Premiership Rugby and the RFU - with the English market seen as an opportunity for growth. Sweeney said, ”30% of our subscribers come from England, but we have a long way to go.” It will work with digital partner Joe Media on clip rights for social media, and will also look to boost awareness through radio and podcasts.

Mickey O’Rourke, founding managing director of Premier Sports, said of the on-screen talent announcement: “We are really delighted and excited to welcome such well-known and respected English rugby greats into the Premier Sport team bringing the very best analysis, insight and energy into our live coverage of Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

“This is international club rugby’s most high profile competition featuring some of the world’s biggest clubs and our aim is to mirror the pride, passion, tradition and excitement that supporters show every season by bringing fans closer to the action and the game’s star players.

“Our exciting new TV partnership with EPCR and the marquee offering of all 63 Investec Champions Cup games live in the UK and Ireland, complements our existing URC and TOP14 coverage and shows our innovation, ambition and growth as a broadcaster.

“We will now provide the most comprehensive rugby club coverage available across the UK and Ireland with 80 top European rugby fixtures, 151 URC games across five rugby nations and 110 TOP14 games live - making Premier Sports the destination for any rugby fan.”

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of EPCR, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Premier Sports to deliver fans in the UK and Ireland top-tier match coverage and have no doubt the incredible line up of knowledgeable and authentic talent will enhance the programming even further for both long-term fans of the sport, as well as appealing to a new audience.

“Our innovative and strategic partnership will see Premier Sports become the home of club rugby in the UK and Ireland. We are excited to be part of the journey and to bring the best of elite club rugby to fans.

“The UK is one of our biggest broadcast markets, and we have no doubt our long-term partnership with Premier Sports, which includes the creation of a 24/7 rugby channel in 2025, will bring the sport we love to even more fans.”