Premier Sports is set to launch a 24/7 rugby-specific channel, after acquiring the rights to the EPCR’s competitions, the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

The three-year deal makes Premier Sports the exclusive broadcaster of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland, with the exception of one game-a-week for S4C in Wales and RTE in Ireland. Speaking at a press briefing on the news EPCR CEO Jacques Raynaud added that the organisation will look to “maximise exposure” of the finals with free-to-air access but other games will be behind the Premier Sports paywall.

Premier Sports will show all 63 games from the Champions Cup, and for the Challenge Cup will have two pool matches per round, two from the Round of 16, and all matches from the quarter-finals onwards - building on the 20 Challenge Cup matches it aired last season. It also shows the all 151 URC fixtures and over 100 TOP14 matches in the UK and Ireland, and combined these competitions will form the basis of its rugby channel. CEO Richard Sweeney, at the same briefing as Raynaud, revealed the channel is planned to launch in November or December - with EPCR competitions getting underway on 6/7/8 December.

Non-live content for the channel is yet to be strategised, although there will be at least highlights and round-up shows, and Raynaud said, ”We’ll first focus on getting the live matches right and telling people where to find us.” TNT Sports previously held the rights to the competitions, and in England this deal will mean rugby fans now needing separate subscriptions to watch the domestic league, the Premiership, and the European competitions. Deals to lower the price of Premier Sports with the launch of the rugby channel, which is currently £10.99-a-month, are possible.

Production is yet to be finalised for the live matches, although Premier Sports produce the URC and Top 14 in-house and Sweeney mentioned that almost all games will have presentations from the grounds, with the possible exception of double headers. Sweeney said of the likely style, “It’s easy to get our die hards. We want to try and open [the competitions] up.” The broadcaster’s tie in with JOE Media, and its JOE Rugby brand, was also mentioned as part of a strategy to boost the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup’s presence on social media.

Overall, Raynaud commented: “Premier Sports has huge ambition to become the home of club rugby in the UK and Ireland, along with their rights to Top 14 and URC competitions. We are delighted to join them on this journey and tremendously excited to help them reach new heights by bringing the very best of elite club rugby to UK and Ireland audiences.

“Furthermore, we have been able to work with Premier Sports to ensure new fixture times for English clubs, avoiding clashes with Premier League football to maximise viewing.

“We have worked with the team at Premier Sports for many years both on the EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland and as our broadcaster in Asia. We have been very impressed with their commitment and ability to raise the profile and production of URC coverage to exciting new levels and we look forward to working with them as EPCR continues the ambitious growth of its competitions.”

Mickey O’Rourke, founding managing director of Premier Sports said: “We are delighted and proud to bring the world’s greatest international club rugby competition to our customers in the UK and Ireland.

“Our exciting new TV partnership with EPCR and the marquee offering of all 63 Investec Champions Cup games live in the UK and Ireland, complements our existing URC and TOP14 coverage and shows our innovation, ambition and growth as a broadcaster.

“We will now provide the most comprehensive rugby club coverage available across the UK and Ireland with 80 top European rugby fixtures, 151 URC games across five rugby nations and 110 TOP14 games live - making Premier Sports the destination for any rugby fan.

“Every week will be rugby week at Premier Sports, with a stellar talent line-up of top pundits, presenters and commentators leading our coverage. We will look to mirror the pride, passion and excitement that EPCR, players, clubs and supporters invest in European rugby every season and bring fans closer to the action and the game’s star players.

“We are equally excited to welcome new rugby customers to Premier Sports and will be offering affordable annual and monthly subscription offers to support all rugby fans.”

Premier Sports again operates in the UK after reacquiring the business from Viaplay, following the latter’s move away from the UK, earlier this year.