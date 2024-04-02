SSBL Limited, which trades as Premier Sports, will complete the acquisition of Viaplay’s UK direct-to-consumer sport business on 4 April.

Premier Sports had previously run the business in the UK, before it was acquired by Viaplay in 2022. Viaplay launched in the UK from November of that year, but has since experienced financial setbacks and announced its plans to leave the market and focus on the Nordics and Netherlands last year.

The return of Premier Sports was announced in November last year, and this is now confirmed. It is returning to Sky, Virgin, Amazon Prime and Apple, as well as launching an enhanced streaming service, on 9 April. It holds the rights to La Liga, the Scottish FA Cup, Scottish League Cup, Scotland’s national team games, United Rugby Championship, NHL and NASCAR.

The Irish authorities have now given final clearance for the deal, which includes both the streaming platform and two linear channels. Current sports customer subscriptions will be automatically transferred to Premier Sports, with the sports content line-up remaining unchanged.