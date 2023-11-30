The broadcaster has taken control of the business back from Viaplay Group

Viaplay Group has offloaded UK sports streaming service Premier Sports, which it bought for £30m last year. The ownership returns to Premier Sports’ former owner who will be bringing the service back to the UK early next year.

Premier Sports airs La Liga, the Scottish FA Cup, Scottish League Cup, Scotland’s national team games, United Rugby Championship, NHL and NASCAR.

It was acquired by Viaplay Group in July 2022, but earlier this year Viaplay decided to change strategy, focusing solely on its Nordics and Dutch businesses and closing down its UK operations.

Premier Sports will return to Sky, Virgin, Amazon Prime and Apple, before launching an enhanced streaming service.