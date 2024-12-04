Competition has had 700,000 more views on TNT Sports and discovery+ than at the same time last season, with more matches on air this time round

Premiership Rugby’s cumulative viewership on TNT Sports and discovery+ is up 30% on last season, following an increase in games shown.

The competition has had 700,000 more views of its first six rounds on TNT Sports and discovery+ than it did in 2023, with over three million tuning in to the pay-TV option overall.

The high point has been a peak audience of 330,000 on TNT Sports to watch Bristol Bears take on Saracens. This bumper audience comes after TNT Sports and discovery+ expanded their rights deal for the Premiership earlier this year, and now show all fixtures from the competition - compared to 69 beforehand.

Meanwhile, two games have also been shown free-to-air on ITV4 - Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears on 5 October, and Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby on 20 October. The first peaked at 161,000 and averaged 135,000, while the latter hit 268,000 and 149,000. ITV extended its deal to show the Premiership for a further two years in September.

Simon Massie-Taylor, CEO of Premiership Rugby, said: “I am delighted to see over 700,000 additional viewers and more than 21,000 more supporters buying tickets to watch the opening exchanges of the Gallagher Premiership.

“To see thousands more fans through the turnstiles and the TV audience growth accelerating is a huge achievement and testament to the hard work of our clubs, the Premiership Rugby team and our long-term broadcast partners TNT Sports whose continued innovation supports our vision for growth.

“It demonstrates the level of fan interest in the live and on-screen entertainment of the Gallagher Premiership, which is helping us to attract new, younger and more diverse audiences.”