Broadcaster will now air every game from the Premiership, as well as select Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures

TNT Sports and discovery+ will air every game from rugby union competition the Premiership in the UK and Ireland, starting from the 2024/25 season.

This consists of 93 matches, including the playoffs and finals, and the broadcaster will also show select fixtures from the Premiership Rugby Cup. TNT Sports and its predecessor BT Sport have shown the Premiership since BT Sport launched in 2013.

Buzz 16 took over production of the Premiership for TNT Sports this season, and Broadcast Sport spoke to Scott Young, GSVP, content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, and Buzz 16 MD Duncan East about the changes at the start of the season.

Andrew Georgiou, president and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our new agreement with Premiership Rugby means that, for the very first time, fans will be able to enjoy every single match live throughout the season in one place. TNT Sports and its streaming home discovery+ will be the perfect companion for everyone looking to enjoy immersive rugby coverage alongside outstanding content that will bring fans even closer to the sport.

“With every game live, we can provide an even greater stage for the game, its clubs and the players. We have been broadcasting Premiership Rugby to millions of fans for more than a decade and are excited by the opportunity to go even further through our live broadcasts, programming and extensive coverage across social and digital platforms.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, CEO of Premiership Rugby, said: “This first season alongside TNT Sports has already produced some unmissable drama - so we are delighted to be showcasing every single Gallagher Premiership Rugby game on the same platform from 2024-25.

“Millions of fans have helped break viewership records this year as we work together to innovate and bring the game to new audiences.

“And with The Run-In kicking-off on Friday night, the race for the play-offs is set to go to the wire ahead of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, live on TNT Sports on Saturday, June 8.”