Prime Video is to exclusively stream One For All, a 4x30’ behind-the-scenes docuseries with exclusive access to the Belgium men’s national team.

NEO Studios produced the documentary, with filming taking place over six months and tracking players from the squad over multiple continents. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, and Axel Witsel speak about the build up to the 2022 World Cup, as well as Belgium’s shock group stage exit.

One For All will launch simultaneously on Prime Video in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, UK & Ireland on 25 May 2023. It joins other behind-the-scenes sports docuseries on the platform, such as the All Or Nothing series, The Test, Inside Borussia Dortmund, and more, and is the first Prime Video series shot in French and Flemish.

Courtois said: “No-one has previously been provided with behind-the-scenes access to the Red Devils. One For All gives lovers of the global game a comprehensive insight into the type of mental and physical preparation that’s needed to compete at the very highest levels of international football, as well as recognising the private human being behind the public football player.”

Lukaku added: “One For All for the first time provides supporters with my open and honest opinions about the Red Devils, and what I think really shaped our performances in Qatar. Between Thibaut, Axel, and myself, fans of all ages will have a much better understanding of what football is like in matches of the greatest importance, but also who we are off the field”.

Witsel comment: “Together with Thibaut and Romelu, One For All gives three incredible and completely different perspectives on what it’s like to be an elite football player at a tournament that comes with the biggest pressures of all - the FIFA World Cup. I’m really happy to be able to share my story and experiences of what we went through together before and during the tournament.”