Prime Video will stream England’s Lions: The New Generation from 15 March, ahead of new men’s manager Thomas Tuchel’s first games in charge.

The documentary film, produced by Workerbee, speaks to some of the England men’s side’s most recent stars, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, Marc Guehi and Ollie Watkins, as well as going behind-the-scenes of their run to the final of Euro 2024. It also goes into the four’s route to the top, from playing non-league football to rejection at academy level.

For the tournament, match footage is combined with behind-the-scenes access, featuring intimate moments with family members, friends and those closest to the players.

Rick Murray and Benjamin Hirsch exec produce the film, with Hassan Ghazi directing. It becomes available as new England manager Tuchel goes into his first matches at the helm, against Albania on 21 March and Latvia on 24 March.