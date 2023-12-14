Prime Video has acquired the exclusive rights to air Wimbledon in Germany and Austria.

The four-year deal begins with the 2024 tournament and runs until the end of 2027. It includes all men’s and women’s matches, with the presentation team and commentators will be announced in due course.

This announcement comes shortly after Prime Video missed out on the next cycle of Premier League rights in the UK, and has seen its US Open, ATP and WTA tennis rights go to Sky Sports in the same territory.

Alex Green, managing director Prime Video Sport, Europe, said: “Wimbledon is the oldest tournament in tennis and one of the most prestigious events in all of sport, with a long history of success for German players. We are proud to be able to deliver exclusive coverage of The Championships to all Prime members at no extra cost to their membership, in addition to exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League in Germany and our expanding slate of Original sports documentaries.”

Paul Davies, head of broadcast, production & media rights at the All England Club, added: “We are very excited to be entering a new four-year partnership with Prime Video for Wimbledon in Germany and Austria. Prime Video have already demonstrated, including in tennis, how effectively they can deliver major sporting events in important global markets. Wimbledon and Germany have a rich heritage and we are excited to see, with Prime’s impressive household penetration, allied with their ambitious on-site production plans, how The Championships can be elevated in what we consider to be one of our major European territories.”