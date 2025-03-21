Individual matches are being offered for £2.49 per match

Prime Video is showing selected UEFA Nations League Final matches and other international games on pay-per-view, for £2.49 per match.

No Prime membership is required.

It began airing matches last night, with the Netherlands vs Spain, Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland and Italy v Germany.

Prime says these matches are part of a wider deal to bring men’s national team football matches to pay-per-view through to June 2026, including select European Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and European International Friendly matches.

The matches played by the four home nations sides from the UK are already shown on free-to-air, so aren’t included in the Prime offer.

Prime Video customers will see the available matches in the Sports home-page on the Prime Video app. Once they have bought a match it will appear in the “Live & Upcoming” carousel on the home page.

Tim Wood, head of rights and business affairs, Prime Video Sport, EMEA, said: “The addition of UEFA Men’s National Team football will give fans even more choice and flexibility in how they watch live sport on Prime Video all year round. We’ll be able to offer the biggest knockout fixtures in the UEFA Nations League starting this week and through to its conclusion in the summer, alongside other great UEFA National Team Football matches, for a low-cost and without the need for a subscription.”

Prime is showing the following football matches:

March 21: European Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup: Poland v Lithuania for £2.49

March 23: UEFA Nations League Play-Off Second-Leg: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria for £2.49

March 23: UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final Second-Leg: Spain v Netherlands for £2.49

March 23: UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final Second-Leg: Germany v Italy for £2.49

March 24: European Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup: Poland v Malta for £2.49

April 8: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg: Arsenal v Real Madrid – available on Prime

April 15: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg: Aston Villa v PSG – available on Prime