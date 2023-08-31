The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has signed an agreement with Red Zone to enhance its broadcasts with a range of live stats and data-led graphics throughout the 2023-24 season.

Starting with the Paris Squash tournament (27 August - 2 September), a range of stats will be fed into the broadcast of all PSA World Tour Platinum events, as well as the PSA World Championships, PSA World Tour Finals and other selected tournaments.

This will include in-depth data on rally length, shot location, shot type and ball in play duration, which will be utilised in broadcasts to enhance the overall presentation of the sport.

The data will also be made available post-match to players to assist their analysis of their performances, while stats will be highlighted and visualised via PSA’s digital channels to increase fan engagement.

PSA COO Lee Beachill said: “We are delighted to team up with Red Zone and look forward to working with them to bring detailed live performance data into our coverage of the world’s biggest squash tournaments. Statistics are a key part of sports coverage and we believe that the range of data that will be made available to us through this partnership with Red Zone will have a number of benefits for squash fans and our athletes.

“Using data, we can tell new stories about our athletes and events, both through the broadcast itself and via our digital channels. This data will add a new dimension to the sport as we look to open squash up to new fans and audiences.”

Red Zone managing director Mike Hughes, added: “Red Zone is hugely excited by this opportunity to partner with the PSA to deliver live performance data at the world’s biggest squash events. Data is now such a key component for governing bodies to support their athletes and generate new revenue streams, and the PSA continue to be at the forefront of this. Red Zone has a long-standing association with squash, so it gives us great pleasure to help progress a sport that we are so passionate about.”

Action from the PSA World Tour can be watched live through the federation’s D2C OTT service, SQUASHTV.