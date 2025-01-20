The remainder of the 2024-25 squash season will be shown for free on Sport en France

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has partnered with Sport en France that will see a selection of PSA Squash Tour events broadcast live on the free-to-air broadcaster during the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The first event to be broadcast will be the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions (23-30 January 2025) at the Grand Central station in New York, USA.

This agreement forms part of a broader initiative by Sport en France and the Fédération Française de Squash (FFSquash) to promote French and international squash ahead of the sport’s debut at the LA28 Olympic Games.

The partnership includes the broadcast of international tournaments, world competitions, national events, and the creation and distribution of squash-related magazines and reports.

PSA head of media and marketing, Melissa Soobratty, said: “We are excited to announce this partnership with Sport en France as we look to increase the visibility of our sport and engage new fans in France and beyond. This agreement reflects our commitment to growing the sport worldwide ahead of squash’s first-ever appearance at the LA28 Olympic Games.

“We are pleased that Sport en France shares our vision and we are looking forward to working with them to bring world-class squash to more households in France.”

Sport en France director Romain Schindler, added: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Sport en France, the PSA Squash Tour and the Fédération Française de Squash. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our shared ambitions for squash in France. Building on the success of the Paris Squash broadcasts, we aim to create compelling content that appeals to both dedicated fans and newcomers alike.

“With squash set to debut at the LA28 Olympics, we have a unique opportunity to showcase French and international squash to a wider audience. We look forward to developing an engaging narrative for the sport over the next four years.”

FFSquash president Julien Muller, said: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of squash on Sport in France. This unique partnership with the PSA Squash Tour and Sport in France will allow the broadcasting of the biggest international squash competitions for the French public. From the Tournament of Champions taking place in New-York from 23 to 30 january, viewers will be able to follow the biggest world events and the matches of the best French players.

“This partnership will help promote squash in France and promote our champions to a wide audience. We can’t wait to introduce our sport, which is so spectacular and intense, and make it accessible to everyone.”