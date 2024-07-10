Live coverage of the Hankook London E-Prix will be available to watch for free in the UK

Formula E’s Hankook London E-Prix (the final two rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship) will be broadcast on free-to-air TV channel Quest.

Viewers will be able to watch the Season 10 victor of the all-electric motorsport series be crowned World Champion on Quest via Freeview (channel 12), Freesat (167), Virgin (137) and Sky (144).

Both Rounds 15 and 16 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be live on Quest on Saturday 20 July and Sunday 21 July from 16:45-18:30 BST.

Both Quest and TNT Sports – Formula E’s host broadcaster in the UK – are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The free-to-air offering via Quest for the UK’s home race and all-important season finale, which will be held at ExCeL London, allows more fans to enjoy the Formula E racing.

Formula E says more viewers than ever have tuned into live Formula E race coverage this season.

Multiple track records have also been broken in Season 10, including the fastest top speed in a race, the fastest average lap speed, more race leaders than ever before, and triple-digit overtakes in most races.

With these final two races left of the season, 12 points separate Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy, and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein at the top of the standings, with seven drivers mathematically in with a chance of claiming the championship trophy.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer fans in the UK and Ireland the opportunity to watch the 2024 Formula E Hankook London E-Prix free-to-air on Quest. Along with the extended race weekend build-up and coverage from our media partner TNT Sports, it’s fantastic to be able to showcase the conclusion of this year’s Formula E championship live and free-to-air on an additional platform – especially for the UK’s home race – allowing even more viewers to watch all the exciting on-track action. With seven drivers mathematically in with a chance of winning the Season 10 title, it’s all to play for and the season finale promises to provide thrilling racing right down to the wire.”

Scott Young, group SVP content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, added: “We are excited to harness the power of the Warner Bros. Discovery network to be able to showcase the final round of the Formula E season in London through our premium sports brand TNT Sports, free-to-air channel Quest and our streaming platform discovery+.

“Throughout the year, TNT Sports has broadcast live and exclusive, comprehensive coverage of the Formula E season and we are delighted to be able to bring the series additional exposure via our largest free-to-air channel in the United Kingdom for fans across the country.”