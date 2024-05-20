1990s football podcast Quickly Kevin has launched a 2000s-focused sequel, Let’s Be Having You!

Hosted by Chris Scull and Alex Brooker, who are joined by producer Nick Lustig, the show will tackle topics such as: Why didn’t Delia Smith’s half-time motivational talk work? How on earth did England not win Euro 2004? And was Dream Team as incredible and terrible as we remember?

The trio will be joined by a mix of former footballers, broadcasters and comedians each week, and will begin by doing special coverage of the men’s Euros, which takes place in Germany, 14 June-14 July, from 1 June.

Let’s Be Having You! becomes part of the Sport Social Podcast Network, which will provide sponsorship, advertising partnerships and marketing support.

Scull said: “When we started down to talk about future guests and names like Paul Jewell, Martin Jol and Paul Robinson get bandied about, it’s impossible not to get really, really excited. I think Quickly Kevin and the 90s taught us that nonsense makes for great podcast material; so we should have plenty to work with given the noughties is an era in which Footballer’s Wives and Big Ron Manager thrived.”

Brooker added: ““I definitely enjoyed football a lot more back then - it was a great era for Arsenal! It’s obviously not going to surprise anyone that I would love to chat to anyone from the Invicibles team.

“I met Thierry Henry once - he was doing Super Sunday at the Emirates and I quickly had a photo with him. While we were posing for the photo, I said to him: ’Just to let you know you’re my hero and also one of my tables at my wedding was named after you.’

“It’s one of those things where if you tell someone they’re your hero when you’re a kid, it’s endearing, but when you’re some fat 30 something year old geezer, it’s just weird. I just need to put it to bed to be able to sleep again really.”

Sophie Hind, managing director of Sport Social, said: “Sport Social couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Let’s Be Having You, it’s a real coup for the network. We are all huge fans of Quickly Kevin, one of the most well-loved football pods of all time. Chris, Alex and Nick make for a brilliant team and I’m sure Let’s Be Having You will be just as much of a hit as its predecessor. Fans are going to love the new podcast, and the Euros coverage the team has been working on is a riot - we can’t wait for listeners to hear it. The show will bolster our already expansive football offering, and I know that the creators, brands and sponsors we work closely with are going to be just as excited as we are to be able to collaborate with the show.”