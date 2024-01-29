Racing TV has partnered with RaceShare to offer its members the chance to become part of a racehorse syndicate at no extra cost.

Four-time winner Lir Speciale was bought by the company for 50,000 guineas (£52,500) at the Tattersalls Horses in Training Sale in October and will be trained by Stuart Williams in Newmarket. He has a BHA rating of 92 (103 with Timeform) and is the joint-highest rating for any horse RaceShare has purchased at the sales.

Members can opt in to be a part of the syndicate at no additional cost to their Racing TV membership fee.

Lucy Delaney, managing director of RaceShare, said: “RaceShare is delighted to be partnering with Racing TV on their first members’ syndicate horse. Hopes are high that Lir Speciale, and his trainer Stuart Williams, will take members on an exciting ownership journey in 2024 and beyond.

“As Racing TV members will be the actual owners of the horse, it’s a great concept to enable RaceShare and Racing TV to unlock the ownership experience for a large number of people with a love of the sport. We eagerly look forward to working with Racing TV to share an engaging and informative story on Lir Speciale and his career as a racehorse.”

Ellie Welton, head of partnerships at Racing TV, added: “This initiative is another fantastic benefit of the Racing TV membership. It’s a great opportunity to get closer to the sport, whether this is by watching Lir Speciale’s progress at Stuart Williams’ Newmarket base or by enjoying the ownership experience on a raceday. It should be a lot of fun and we look forward to sharing the thrill of ownership with as many of our loyal members as possible.”