Feature documentary on trail running event is produced by NSN and directed by Marc Barceló

Transvulcania: The People’s Run will launch on Rakuten TV in 42 European territories, including the UK, on 12 November.

Produced by NSN and directed by Marc Barceló, the feature documentary examines the Transvulcania trail running event, which attracts top athletes and enthusiasts from around the globe to the island of La Palma. Featured athletes include Kilian Jornet, Jon Albon, Ruth Croft, Ida Nilsson, Hillary Allen, and Luis Alberto Hernando.

It will also look at the stories of local residents, and how the race has brought the community together on La Palma, which is located in the Canary Islands and is part of Spain. The film will be part of the Rakuten TV Originals collection.

The Transvulcania trail running event takes place in May every year, with Albon and Croft winning the race in 2024.