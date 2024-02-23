Red Bull and Premier Padel have announced a multi-year strategic partnership that will see the former produce and broadcast the competition until at least the end of 2027.

Red Bull TV will broadcast Premier Padel from the quarter-final stage onwards, in territories without an existing rights holder. The Premier Padel YouTube channel will continue to broadcast rounds one to three in the same situation.

In addition, Red Bull will produce digital and social content about the competition, including documentaries, behind-the-scenes, and fan engagement content. It also becomes the main partner of the tour, and will have activations such as the Red Bull Athlete Zone at its events around the globe. Pitch International brokered the deal.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, chairman of Premier Padel, said: “This is a transformational moment for Premier Padel and for the professional sport of padel – we are delighted to welcome Red Bull as our strategic partner. As one of the leading brands in world sport, entertainment and media, Red Bull will help drive our professional tour to the highest level, founded on amazing player and fan experiences, exciting digital innovations and global brand visibility. Red Bull’s investment also demonstrates the fantastic sporting and commercial potential of Premier Padel and the sport of padel generally. Premier Padel is on an incredibly exciting journey and we look forward to this next chapter of growth with Red Bull part of our family.”

Marcus Weber, global CMO of Red Bull, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Premier Padel. Together, we will grow the sport and support the athletes, driving its progression and fan engagement. We are happy to offer this new and innovative discipline to new viewers and fans all around the world through a complementary content offering across our global media network.”

Premier Padel’s new season gets underway on 26 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.